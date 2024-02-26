‘Shōgun’ series: Where to watch, confirmed

The impressively authentic endeavor will be available to even more viewers due to streaming.

Hollywood has been fascinated by the subject of samurai over the years, but the FX series Shōgun is another matter entirely. Based on James Clavell’s historical fiction novel, the series is defined by its authenticity.

Set in the late 1500s, Shōgun follows Englishman John Blackthorne after he is shipwrecked in feudal Japan. There, he experiences the complex political state, ruled by military rulers known as Shōgun. Loosely based on real historical figures, the book is an in-depth exploration of the culture, and gave way to a television adaptation of the same name.

Hiroyuki Sanada is a celebrated actor in both the West and Japan who stars as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, a powerful bushō. He uses the circumstances of the wrecked ship to strengthen his political power. Sanada not only acts in the show but is a credited executive producer, which he explained to ABC News was a great opportunity.

“I think this is a great opportunity to introduce our culture to the world, so as a producer, I wanted to make this show authentic as much as possible.”

Co-star Anna Sawai agreed that she was interested in playing a character that wasn’t one-dimensional, as can often be the case. It was important that the Japanese female audience feel represented, and they went to great lengths to do so. Shōgun is one series that should not be missed.

Where is Shōgun streaming?

Thanks to streaming, Shōgun will be available to a widespread audience. This fact is extremely significant to the series’ creation, as well as the cast and crew. Shōgun is the largest Japanese production filmed for an audience outside of Japan.

To show an historical portrayal in the accurate language for such a big audience is profound. Fans will be able to catch this impressive endeavor on FX. Like all FX properties, Shōgun will be able to stream on Hulu as well. The series will span ten episodes, each an hour of run time, premiering on Tuesday, February 27 at 10 pm.