Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ over?

HBO has been delighting fans of The Righteous Gemstones with content since 2019 when the series’ first episode premiered. From then on, the show’s popularity steadily grew, gaining recognition from loyal viewers and critics alike. Each season has been better than the last, and with three under its belt, fans are beginning to wonder when The Righteous Gemstones will come to a conclusion.

After nine episodes, the season ended with the Gemstone family taking turns behind the wheel of the monster truck Redeemer, in what was one of the most lighthearted scenes in the show. It can’t all be dark, after all. While fans enjoyed the finale, the tone in which season three left us only served to increase speculation regarding the show’s big finish. Is this it? Have we seen all there is to see from the Gemstones? Not quite.

Photo by Jake Giles Netter/HBO

The show’s writers have more than enough in the tank to continue this dysfunctional family’s journey, and as long as they’re allowed to create content, fans will be around to consume it. Only a few things could dictate the show’s end at this point in time, the biggest being if HBO decided to cancel it, but fortunately, viewers don’t have to worry about that.

There is more in store for Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his children, Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam DeVine), and Judy (Edi Patterson), since The Righteous Gemstones has already been renewed for another season. For now, there’s no word about when new episodes will grace our screens, but as long as they arrive at some point, we’ll be happy.