Is ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 the final season of the show?

It is quite rare for a television series, especially lately, to go beyond ten seasons. AMC‘s The Walking Dead began in 2010, back when Andrew Lincoln was playing Rick Grimes, a sheriff who had awoken from a coma to find out that he was in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. The show is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.

Since its humble beginnings, it has spawned multiple spinoffs, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and two untitled spinoffs focusing on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira). But with multiple cast members spinning off into their own series or miniseries, is it time for AMC to finally sunset their flagship series, The Walking Dead? Let’s take a look at whether the eleventh season of The Walking Dead is its last.

Is the eleventh season of The Walking Dead the final season?

Image via AMC

After 12 years The Walking Dead is finally coming to an end. The eleventh season of the iconic zombie series will be its last. But of course, AMC would not just end the main series without giving you new shows to look forward to. For example, The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to focus on Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) while they will continue Daryl’s storyline as well as Rick and Michonne’s in their own solo series.

As for the series finale, well there is no telling how the series might end. After all, the source material already ended a few years ago, with Carl Grimes playing a central role in the ending. With Carl’s death in the show and other characters spawning their own spinoffs, it is hard to say how the series finale will compare to the end of the comic book. The Commonwealth has been spreading its influence over the survivors with mixed results, and in the comic book that did not work out so well for them.

So even though we will have to say goodbye to some of the characters that we have been with for a number of years, we will most likely see some if not most of them again. But the last season is not over yet, as you can catch the series finale of The Walking Dead on AMC when it premieres on Nov. 20, 2022.