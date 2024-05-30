Is there a ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21 release date?

From the pilot episode, it was clear that Grey’s Anatomy would be a long-lasting hit. Now the show has been renewed for a 21st season, which is super impressive… and means we’ve seen a lot of odd medical cases and romances over the seasons.

As soon as we saw Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) meet at a bar, we were all in and couldn’t wait to see more. Every season since has delivered the same intriguing relationships. Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy will have some shifts because a few cast members are unfortunately leaving. As this current season wraps up, we’re already looking forward to new episodes. When can fans watch season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy?

When will Grey’s Anatomy season 21 air?

No official release date has been confirmed for Grey’s Anatomy season 21. However, it will definitely be on ABC’s 2024/2025 schedule, and fans can expect to see new episodes in fall 2024.

Craig Erwich, the Disney TV Group President, told Deadline that the show has high ratings and a huge audience. Erwich said, “I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons. We see new generations coming into the show on a monthly basis, so the show’s in great shape.”

A few changes have been made for season 21. The season will air Thursdays at 10 pm instead of 9 pm. The budget for Grey’s Anatomy was also decreased. It seems that fans can also look forward to a season with a regular amount of episodes. Season 20 was reduced to 10 because of the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike.

While we want to know if we’ll see Natalie Morales play Monica Beltran again in season 21, we’re also curious about how the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale will affect all the characters. Several actors have talked about big cliffhangers, which we’re sure will put all our favorite doctors in distress. It’ll likely be a long summer of waiting to find out what’s going to happen next.

