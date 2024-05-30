Is there a ‘Sistas’ Season 8 release date?

Sistas has been a pillar of Tyler Perry’s historical deal with BET since 2019. The show is one of the channel’s most successful investments, drawing an average million viewers per episode seven seasons in.

The comedy-drama series was renewed for an eight-season before season seven had even finished airing. Now, with the second half of the seventh season finally under way after a two-month-long hiatus, fans are wondering how long they’ll have to wait between the finale and the new batch of episodes.

Do we know when Season 8 of Sistas comes out?

Image via BET

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the eighth season of Sistas yet, even though casting calls and rumors indicate it’s close to entering production. Typically, fans don’t have to wait long to check back in with Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, Fatima, and the rest of the group, but there could be an unusually long pause inbetween seasons this time round.

Season 7 is expected to have a 22 episode run and air on BET all the way until August. The last time a season of Sistas ended in August was in season 4, and by October the show was back on air for season 5. However, with season 3 of Zatima (the Sistas spin-off based on Fatima and Zac’s life as a couple) still expected to come out this year, BET could decide to wait until that’s wrapped up to continue its Sistas journey.

Season 7 has been turning up the dial on the drama, especially when it comes to Karen’s freak pregnancy of twins by two different baby daddies (Zac and Aaron). There are still plenty more twists and turns in store for viewers before season 8 even becomes a concern, though.

