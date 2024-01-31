Is there going to be a ‘Loudermilk’ season 4?

Streaming services seem to be increasingly out of touch with their audiences, as poorly-reviewed releases like Citadel are tapped for further seasons and spin-offs, and fans are left waiting for updates on favorites like Loudermilk.

The popular comedy-drama series has maintained high reviews across each of its first three seasons, and — in the more than three years since season 3 concluded — fans have been adamant about its return. Despite the baked-in audience and clear support for its return, however, Loudermilk hasn’t put out fresh content since 2020.

That most recent season — season 3 — was easily among the show’s most popular, and one of its creator’s, Peter Farrelly, lauded it as his proudest so far. The show’s entire run — thus far, at least — recently came available to U.S. viewers on Netflix and Prime Video, and fans aren’t shy about wanting more. They’re fully aware that more content has been conceptualized by the creators, so why doesn’t Loudermilk have a season 4 yet?

Will Loudermilk ever get a season 4?

Back when Loudermilk first ran into issues following Audience’s cessation of operations, its creators were quick to seek out alternative streaming options for the series. After Amazon seized streaming rights, the previously unaired third season was finally made available for fans to enjoy, but no steps were taken to continue the series.

That’s been the case since late 2020, despite the fact that both Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort — the series creators — would love to see the show continue. They’ve voiced their desire to see future seasons come to fruition, and they’ve even put in the legwork. Concepts for several more seasons of Loudermilk already exist, they just haven’t taken the next step yet.

And that next step may never come. As much as fans want more Loudermilk, they can’t get it without a renewal, and — for now, at least — Loudermilk doesn’t have that. It’s yet to be renewed for a season 4, which leaves fans with the three existing seasons — blessedly more accessible as of Jan. 2024 — to enjoy, and nothing more. A passionate fan campaign a la Warrior Nun could see the show cinch at least one more season, however, so there’s always hope.