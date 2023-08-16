When the news first broke that the Halo Bearers managed to resurrect Warrior Nun from its cold, premature grave on Netflix, the celebrations that came after were unprecedented in the realm of entertainment fandoms. Since then, the Warrior Nun faithful have been patiently waiting for news on where their favorite young adult fantasy series would carry on with its life.

Of course, we all thought that countdown on the “Warrior Nun Saved” website was going to lead us to the reveal of the lucky streaming service that picked up season three, but the clock has since struck zero, and the future of Warrior Nun has ballooned into something much bigger than we were expecting.

Indeed, Warrior Nun executive producer Dean English was all too happy to reveal that the mythos would make its return in the form of not one, not two, but three feature films, together forming a trilogy that may or may not end up blossoming into a cinematic universe.

Rumors of Warrior Nun‘s renewal not taking the form of a third season have swirled before, but now we have confirmation that the show is full-sending the faith in its fanbase by dialing up Warrior Nun‘s scale beyond the Halo Bearers’ wildest imaginations. If someone had told Warrior Nun that getting canceled by Netflix would transform it into what could very well be the next big fantasy franchise, they may have sabotaged their viewership numbers right from the get-go.

Due to the ongoing pair of Hollywood strikes, English could not reveal where the Warrior Nun movies could land, nor when they could grace audiences, or even start production.