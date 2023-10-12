Is there going to be a season 2 of ‘Daredevil: Born Again?’

Daredevil: Born Again is still a ways away from debuting its highly-anticipated 18 episodes on Disney Plus, but already there’s talk of a second season.

The MCU reboot of the popular Netflix series was first announced in 2022 at that year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Come 2025, Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the blind lawyer turned crime-fighting vigilante Matt Murdock, while Vincent D’Onofrio will return as his archnemesis Wilson Frisk, aka Kingpin. Despite both characters sharing a deeply rooted and contentious history from three seasons of the Netflix series, Born Again will follow through on its name and unearth a storyline entirely separate from the Netflix series.

Just a couple months into filming, during the summer of 2023, Born Again paused production after the daul writers’ and actors’ strike brought Hollywood to a standstill. During this unexpected downtime, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took stock of Born Again’s progress and came away with the conclusion that it wasn’t ready to see the light of day. Virtually everything was scrapped, and the show underwent a complete creative overhaul.

Even with this rocky start, you might be surprised to know that momentum for season 2 has hardly died down, even as excitement for season 1 wavers. As far back as those early days, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 was always part of the bigger picture.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Image via Marvel Studios

Whether or not Marvel intended to let the cat out of the bag so soon, Vincent D’Onofrio spilled the beans in March 2023 in an interview with Newsweek.

Filming for Born Again had only just begun, and perhaps caught up in the excitement, D’Onofrio revealed that the show has every intention of shooting a second season. He promised Born Again will do everything in its power to honor the Netflix series by being both “original” and “really emotional,” and then capped that off with the unexpected bombshell, “And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can’t say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It’s really quite cool to be doing it.”

D’Onofrio’s statement was corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter when the report of a complete creative overhaul broke. In Marvel’s eyes, Born Again is a “two-season series,” which means Matt Murdock will officially — at least for now — join the likes of Loki as the second live-action Marvel Disney Plus show to continue beyond a single season, something the superhero studio is reportedly keen on continuing across its Disney Plus shows.