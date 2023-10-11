‘It gives the fandom permission to enjoy the show’: The reboot of a classic forever tainted by its disgraced creator leaves the past behind

Even though it remains a generation-defining classic that endures 20 years on from its final episode, Buffy the Vampire Slayer will forever be followed around by the dark cloud left hanging over it by creator Joss Whedon.

The string of behind the scenes revelations that destroyed the career of the filmmaker formerly held up as an icon of the geek community dated all the way back to his breakout TV series, with several former stars coming forward to speak out on the misconduct that permeated the set and created an unsavory atmosphere at various points throughout its run.

Sarah Michelle Gellar may have resisted any and all opportunities to return, but several notable Buffy alumni including Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and more besides have reunited for audio sequel series Slayers, which picks up a decade after the show’s final episode in an alternate timeline.

In an interview with Variety, creator Benson noted that the “Justice for Cordelia” movement was a pivotal aspect, before Carpenter – who herself had several unpalatable interactions with Whedon over the years – weighed in with her own two cents.

“One of the most important things to me about Slayers is that it is an opportunity to give the Buffyverse fandom permission to enjoy the show, enjoy these characters again in a way that is representative of perseverance, of work ethic, of the familiar. It has really been made clear to me how much entertainment in general and the previous show and what this future show will do to provide comfort, empowerment, self-belief and reminders of our purpose. I think it will be an opportunity to give credit and justice to Tara, to Anya, to Cordelia. Because that show involved hundreds of people to make, and it wasn’t about just one person. So I feel like it’s really a beautiful thing to have this opportunity to bring her back to life — Cordelia specifically — and have her live out a very empowering life, and share her wisdom from that battle. I just feel like it’s very poetic in a lot of ways.”

Whedon may not be involved, but he did reportedly give his blessing to Slayers, not that it means much when he’s effectively been exiled from Hollywood due to behavior that dates all the way back to his Buffy days.