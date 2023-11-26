‘It was really nice’: Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler discuss their first date outside of the ‘Love Island Games’ villa

The inaugural season of Love Island Games has come and gone, and everyone’s favorite duo, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, emerged as the champions, much to the delight of fans of the Love Island franchise.

One viewer wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter), “My babies Jack and Justine won 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 #LoveIslandGames”

Another dished, “I just finished the final episode of Love Island Games and I have never had so much emotions for a reality show. Just glad Justine and Jack won. Best love island franchise EVER. They need to give the producers a raise 😂 #LoveIslandGames”

A third gushed, “Honestly, I don’t give a f**k what happens between Jack and Justine after Love Island. As long as they won and I got to witness her experience real love, that’s good enough for me 🤝🏾 #LoveIslandGames”

For those who are unfamiliar with how Love Island Games works, according to Peacock, the show gives former contestants from international iterations of Love Island — from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond — “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

As mentioned, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler beat challenge beasts like Aurelia Lamprecht, Johnny Middlebrooks, Deb Chubb, and Callum Hole in the final duel, however, they left with so much more than a $100,000 cash prize — they found their perfect match in each other!

Justine and Jack coupled up with one another on the first day in the villa — despite having different partners for the first challenge of the season, where Justine was partnered with Curtis Pritchard and Jack was partnered with Cely Vazquez — remaining faithful to one another until the very end. Because of this, the duo began to develop feelings for one another, admitting that they still talk to each other every day post-filming, from texting to calling to FaceTiming and beyond — how sweet is that?

Contrary to popular belief, neither Justine nor Jack came into Love Island Games with the goal of finding love, but after going to fancy dinners together, attending sporting events together, hitting the clubs together, and more after the show, the duo has admitted that they are “doing their best” when it comes to a relationship, despite the fact that Justine lives in the United States and Jack lives in the United Kingdom.

After spending every moment together when they were in the same place, what was the first thing the two lovebirds did when they left the villa? Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler spilled all of the tea in an exclusive interview with The Messenger…

Photo via Peacock

Within said interview, Justine and Jack were asked, “What was your first date outside the villa like?” Naturally, the pair gave Charlotte Walsh at The Messenger all of the juicy details…

Jack shared with a beaming smile, “It was actually was in Fiji. We just went for a little dinner. We were so tired. We’ve just done the show. First time ever since knowing each other we haven’t got a microphone around our neck or 20 cameras in our face, so we literally just went for a nice beach dinner, a candlelit dinner. It was nice.”

“It was really nice,” Justine concurred, prior to adding some commentary of her own.

She continued passionately, “That was when we talked about how you want to spend a couple of days in Los Angeles once we landed and stuff. That was really nice. I love that we were able to just follow through on all the things that we had talked about.”

While the duo is yet to confirm whether or not they are actually dating, is safe to say we will be keeping up with both Justine and Jack on Instagram to see where their relationship goes from here.

To see Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler’s relationship blossom from the very beginning, fans of the Love Island franchise can watch the entirety of the inaugural season of Love Island Games on Peacock.