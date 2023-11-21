Justine Ndiba reveals that an off-screen moment regarding chickpeas caused her to develop feelings for Jack Fowler during ‘Love Island Games’

It turns out that this duo wanted more than the massive cash prize -- love!

Premiering on November 1 and concluding on November 21, the inaugural season of Love Island Games was truly one for the books.

For those who are unfamiliar about what exactly Love Island Games entails, according to Peacock, the show gives former contestants from international iterations of Love Island “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler prevailing as the champions, despite powerhouses like Aurelia Lamprecht, Johnny Middlebrooks, Deb Chubb, and Callum Hole giving them a run for their money, the duo ultimately won the final duel, splitting a $100k cash prize.

Fans were thrilled by their victory, ultimately sharing their excitement via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Justine and Jack won BIG 💃 #LoveIslandGames” “Glad Jack & Justine won!! As they should. #LoveIslandGames” “Honestly, I don’t give a f**k what happens between Jack and Justine after Love Island. As long as they won and I got to witness her experience real love, that’s good enough for me 🤝🏾 #LoveIslandGames”

For the contestants, it was truly a battle between following their heart and following the best strategy to win, and Justine and Jack left Love Island Games with both — how perfect is that?

The duo was seriously as strong as can be, coupling up on the first day in the villa (despite having different partners for the first challenge of the season, where Justine was partnered with Curtis Pritchard and Jack was partnered with Cely Vazquez), and remaining faithful to one another until the very end.

Not only was the pair forces to be reckoned with in the challenges (with Jack having to win a high-stakes battle against Mike Boateng just a few days shy of the finale, in order to stay with Justine) but their connection was seriously to die for.

Contrary to popular belief, neither one of them came into Love Island Games with the goal to find their perfect match, but things quickly went awry as soon as the two lovebirds locked eyes with one another.

Keep scrolling to find out the moment where Justine Ndiba knew she was starting to catch feelings for Jack Fowler…

Screengrab via Peacock

According to Justine herself, all it takes are the little things in life to steal her heart, and it looks like Jack fit the bill beautifully.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old dished about a sweet moment that she had with Jack off-screen, which seriously swept her off of her feet.

“We were having lunch, and this was like a day or two after Jack and I had a conversation about what our allergies are… He has a peanut allergy and I have a peanut allergy as well, but also like chickpeas and stuff, and we broke off for lunch and Jack just came running (because we usually split up having lunch separately). He comes running across the villa and he was like, ‘Justine, don’t eat the salad. Did you eat the salad?’ and I was like, ‘No, not yet. Why?’ He’s like, ‘There’s chickpeas in it,’ and I just thought it was so cute and so sweet that he remembered that. He was like out here just trying to save my life or whatever.”

While romance definitely blossomed between Justine and Jack in the villa, it looks like the duo could still be together post-filming, going to fancy dinners together (with no peanuts, of course), attending sporting events together, hitting the clubs together, and more — how sweet is that?

Nonetheless, to watch Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler’s journey on Love Island Games from start to finish, fans of the Love Island franchise can watch the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock.