‘It wasn’t accidental’: Bowie Jane explains her ‘floater’ strategy throughout ‘Big Brother 25’ and whether or not it worked

This Australian DJ has more brains than her fellow houseguests gave her credit for!

If you watched Big Brother 25 from start to finish, you would know that Bowie Jane Ball was one of the most memorable houseguests of the season, playing a game that was unlike that of any of her fellow contestants.

Bowie Jane made it all 100 days on Big Brother 25, advancing to the finale alongside her Mafia Alliance members Matt Klotz and Jag Bains. Losing the three-part Head of Household competition to Jag, he decided to bring Matt, his Minutemen Alliance partner, to the final two instead, leaving Bowie Jane with a third place finish.

Having won three Head of Household competitions and never touching the block, Bowie Jane was definitely a contender for the $750,000 cash prize (contrary to popular belief), utilizing a “floater” strategy that seemed to work in her favor. After all, she outlasted a majority of her fellow houseguests!

While being a “floater” was all a part of the Australian DJ’s master plan, individuals like America Lopez, Cirie Fields, and Felicia Cannon simply thought she was clueless within the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles), failing to make any strong allies.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bowie Jane set the record straight — keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Sharing with the ousted houseguest that her fellow contestants consistently called her a “floater” —name-dropping America, who told him that Bowie Jane was “totally oblivious of anything going on around her” and “literally has to be told what to do, how to vote, and what is going on” — reporter Dalton Ross asked Bowie Jane what she thought of having this reputation amongst the Big Brother 25 houseguests.

Despite the criticism she received for her one-of-a-kind gameplay, the Australian lawyer revealed that she was “really happy” for that to be the impression, admitting that being a “floater” was her goal all along.

“That was my aim from the start of the game, to give that impression so that I wasn’t a threat. ‘Oh, I’ll just go along with the house and I’m happy-go-lucky, easygoing,” all that kind of stuff, not a criminal trial attorney… I’ve had a lot of life experience, so I didn’t want any of that to show,” she dished.

Admitting that she tried to come across as a bit of an airhead throughout her Big Brother 25 journey, her plan seemed to have worked perfectly, given that her fellow houseguests definitely believed that she was ignorant to anything going on around her.

She concluded passionately, “I knew exactly what I was doing. Every move I made was on purpose. It wasn’t accidental and I wasn’t just floating around. The fact that they thought that means I did a good job at it.”

Despite failing to take home the $750,000 cash prize in the end, Bowie Jane will never be forgotten. She is truly unlike any houseguest the Big Brother franchise has ever seen!

To watch Bowie Jane Ball's journey on Big Brother 25 from start to finish, fans of the beloved competition series can stream the entire season on Paramount Plus ASAP.