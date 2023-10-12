‘It worked because everyone knew how to make TV’: A small screen Marvel and DC veteran incinerates the ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ drama

Something must have gone seriously awry with Daredevil: Born Again for Marvel to not just fire its writers and directors in order to start from scratch once production resumes, but rethink its entire approach to episodic storytelling from the ground up.

To be fair, it’s been coming for a while after no less of an authority than the CEO of Disney opined that the franchise’s expansion onto streaming had been detrimental to its overall quality, with a combination of the wretched Secret Invasion and the Man Without Fear’s struggling reboot necessitating an MCU-wide shift in strategy that’s going to travel the groundbreaking path of… doing what TV shows do.

Photo via Disney Plus

One person eminently positioned to comment on the matter is writer and producer Drew Z. Greenberg, a small screen superhero veteran with credits on both Marvel and DC projects including three episodes of Smallville, six chapters of Arrow, and 13 installments of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hitting the nail squarely on the head, he offered that one of the many reasons why the latter was held in such high regard for as long as it was had more than a little something to do with the fact it was overseen by people with experience in the realm of long-form televised content.

My time on #AgentsOfSHIELD was among the most rewarding I’ve ever had in my career. I’m intensely proud of the 136 hours of excellent TV we made and made well.



It worked because everyone there knew how to make TV.



Just thought I’d mention it. — (((Drew Z. Greenberg))) (@DrewZachary) October 11, 2023

As has been revealed, Marvel Studios drafting in people who aren’t well-versed in TV hasn’t gone particularly well, meaning that the time is now for Kevin Feige and his trusted lieutenants to stop thinking that the formula perfected on the big screen can simply be replicated for another medium.