‘It’s a very weird project to be a part of’: ‘Ahsoka’ star muses on ‘Star Wars’ and its intense levels of secrecy

Even the star of the show isn't sure what happens in it.

We are now just weeks away from Ahsoka‘s premiere. Ahsoka Tano is one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars, making her animated debut in Clone Wars and arriving in live-action in The Mandalorian season two. Now Rosario Dawson is set to take the spotlight in her own Disney Plus show, with the trailers indicating that Lucasfilm hasn’t cut any corners.

Dawson is also appearing in Disney’s Haunted Mansion, which shot concurrently with Ahsoka. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dawson explained how this worked and hinted at the care and attention Dave Filoni poured into the show:

“We filmed in tandem the whole time. It was a six-month shoot, and it probably would’ve been a year had we not had two different crews filming multiple different episodes at the same time. So it was a lot, and it was constantly being jumbled around, but Dave made pre-vises or pre-animations for the entirety of each episode. He brought that over from his animation work, but he wouldn’t let us really watch it.”

Dawson went on to reveal that the way the show was shot means she hasn’t actually seen any of it yet, meaning it’ll be as surprising to her as to us:

“I haven’t seen anything of Ahsoka either, but that’s not surprising. It’s a very weird project to be a part of, as it’s one of the biggest things, so they’re like, “See nothing, say nothing.” But Dave had it down, and the different directors kept that connection.”

Filoni is currently preparing his own theatrical movie, said to wrap up the ‘Mandoverse’ story. That’ll inevitably feature Din Djarin and Grogu, though Filoni won’t be able to resist bringing his favorite former Jedi along for the ride too.

We still have The Mandalorian‘s fourth season before we hear anything concrete about the plot of Filoni’s movie, though we suspect Ahsoka will at least point us in the general direction that movie will go. And, let’s face it, Grand Admiral Thrawn is too awesome a villain to be limited to a single season of a Disney Plus show.