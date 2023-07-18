‘It’s bad news’: ‘Secret Invasion’ star is the only person not excited to see Harrison Ford join the MCU

He might’ve now said goodbye to both Han Solo and Indiana Jones, but Harrison Ford will remain part of the Disney family thanks to his incoming arrival in the MCU. Easily one of the most exciting new additions to the Marvel multiverse on the way, Ford is set to take over from the late William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who we know will become President of the United States in Captain America: Brave New World.

Ford taking on such a major character in Marvel lore, plus the promise of him transforming into Red Hulk, has got the entire fandom thrilled, but there is one person out there for whom the iconic actor joining the fray isn’t a good thing. Specifically, that’s Dermot Mulroney, who plays President Ritson in the ongoing Secret Invasion. While we don’t know what becomes of Ritson just yet, clearly his time as POTUS is drawing to an end as we know President Ross is on his way.

While speaking to ComicBookMovie, Mulroney was asked for his thoughts on passing the Presidential torch to Ford, and the Scream 6 star jokingly admitted that “it’s bad news” for him. Although he went on to acknowledge that losing a fictional election to a living legend like Ford is something of a consolation prize.

Screengrab via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

“It’s bad news, that’s bad news… No, I knew about this. I don’t know what anybody’s intent is. I couldn’t ask for more. I am so fulfilled and thrilled to have been in Secret Invasion, but I have no concept of whether Ritson survives or lives on or continues in the storyline. It would be a thrill of course, but if I have to lose the election to one American and he happens to be Harrison Ford, I guess that’s fair enough.”

Mulroney’s insistence that he has no idea what happens to Ritson in between the end of Secret Invasion and Brave New World suggests the streaming show is going to leave a lot of plot-threads open-ended, including the question of Ritson’s presidency, so it looks like fan theorists will soon have their work cut out for them in working out what happened after SI to segue into Captain America 4.

Secret Invasion continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus while Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on July 26, 2023.