‘It’s barely even in English’: The creator of a hit streaming fantasy agonizingly close to a final season renewal debunks ‘leaked’ scripts

Renewal can be a painful waiting game for creatives and audiences alike, but the signs are about as encouraging as possible that Good Omens will be back for a third and final season.

It was just the other day that word emerged the contract options for stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen had been picked up by Amazon and the BBC, meaning things must be edging closer to becoming official. So much so, in fact, that creator Neil Gaiman even voiced his confidence that season 3 is nigh-on guaranteed, a show of support if ever there was one.

Image via Prime Video

Even though Good Omens hasn’t been granted its last run of episodes in an official capacity as of yet, that hasn’t stopped rumors from sweeping the internet that script pages had “leaked.” When pressed on the matter, Gaiman did some digging of his own, and shared his findings on Tumblr.

“Sighs. Googles. Notices that the “script leak” ends in /j. Breathe, people. Think and breathe.”

Not only that, but he was drawn back into the world of debunking once again, and second time around, his response was even more scathing.

“Does anyone actually think this reads like an actual Good Omens script I wrote? It’s barely even in English.”

We’ll take that as a pretty solid “no,” then, but that’s not to say Gaiman hasn’t feverishly been working away on Good Omens in between season 2 dropping and the near-inevitable season 3 being announced, even if the writers’ strike placed a hold on both his creative pursuits and shooting on the return of Netflix’s The Sandman.