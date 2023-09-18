‘It’s really awful when it doesn’t work out’: Michael Allio from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ confirms split from Danielle Maltby

Contrary to popular belief, it looks like there is some trouble in paradise…

As of today (September 18), Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby have broken up once and for all, shattering the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans across the globe.

After meeting on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise just last year, and leaving in what seemed to be an oh-so perfect relationship, it looked like wedding bells were in the near future for Michael and Danielle.

Unfortunately, after a great deal of speculation that the two lovebirds had broken up (due to some suspicious activity on social media), Michael took to Jason Tartick‘s Trading Secrets podcast this earlier today to put the rumors to rest.

“I guess I’ll just come out with it: We’re not together anymore,” Michael shared, bluntly and explicitly spilling the beans. “It’s not what we planned… We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out.”

“You make your plan, you see your future, you start working towards it, and then when things don’t work out — when you realize that love is there, but you’re not necessarily compatible — you mourn the loss not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future you had envisioned,” he continued, riddled with emotion — are you crying yet?

While the duo is no longer together, fans of the Bachelor franchise have just one lingering question: Are Michael and Danielle still friends with one another post-breakup?

“It’s to no fault of hers. She poured everything into this,” Michael dished. “I just have so much admiration. I guess that’s it right now. We’re still working through some things and trying to stay close, but yeah, the last couple months have been really tough” — fingers crossed that the pair gets through this hard time and stays connected to each other!

While things may not have worked out with Danielle (or with Katie Thurston on season 17 of The Bachelorette), the 39-year-old father is not giving up on love just yet. He is taking some time to cope, then he is ready to start over in the dating scene — whether that will be within the Bachelor franchise or not, we will just have to wait and see.

“Starting over again is always frightening… It’s really frightening, but it’s a part of it. I know that time will heal because I’ve felt that before, but it doesn’t make it any less difficult,” he spilled.

We wish Michael and Danielle nothing but the best during this hard time, and we want nothing more than to watch them find their one true love. With that being said, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with their respective Instagram profiles to see if any potential love interests graze their feeds…

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise begins on September 28, just moments after the series premiere of The Golden Bachelor. After that, be sure to catch new episodes every Thursday on ABC.

With fan-favorite contestants like Rachel Recchia, Brayden Bowers, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, and more hitting the beach, it is sure to be a season to remember!