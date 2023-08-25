Get ready for a rivalry reignited as ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast is announced

Bachelor in Paradise is set to be Bachelor in Pandemonium, though one can argue such is the case every year on the sandy show.

As several men and several women from Bachelor Nation end up cozying together on the shores of Mexico and try to find who they’re most compatible with — or who they want to take advantage of in most cases — drama undoubtedly ensues.



Some familiar names from Bachelor Nation will re-emerge on the beach of bedlam as they take another shot at love. Cast members for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise include Eliza Isichei, Samantha “Sam” Jeffries, and Will Urena. Also featured is former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia.





Heartbroken ladies from the most recent season of The Bachelor include Jess Girod, Kat Izzo, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Northrup, Kylee Russell, Cat Wong, Brooklyn Willie, and Greer Blitzer. They were all sent home at some point by the “I broke my own no-sex rule” Bachelor Zach Shallcross.

Some former Bachelorette’s making what we believe are non-dating visits are Hannah Brown and Katie Thurston, whose former fiancé — Blake Moynes — will be there to date. Also, the most recent star of The Bachelorette, the incomparable Charity Lawson — who will be taking her talents to Dancing With the Stars with her new fiancé Dotun — will be stopping by.

Charity’s season just finished airing last week and some of her cast-offs could be causing chaos in Paradise. Not only do we have Prince Charming Sean McLaughlin, who annoyed everyone on the show and insulted scarf-wearers while he himself was wearing a scarf – but Peter Cappio will be there also.

Peter was the recipient of a not-so-inside-joke where contestants such as Sean would sign off with “FP” on their social media posts. It was revealed during the Men Tell All episode that “FP” stands for “Fu** Peter.” It’s highly unlikely that Peter, who only appeared on Charity’s season for the first night before getting booted and apparently leaving an ever-lasting impression on many of the guys, is going to be carrying any respect for so-called charmers like Sean.

Yet, the rivalry from Charity’s season that involves two men that nearly came to blows will be reunited in Prizefighters in Paradise. Brayden earned the envy of other men when Charity gave him her first impression rose. When the guys complained, it led to Charity and Brayden spending their time talking about the guy’s complaining and ultimately resulting in Brayden’s departure.

Upon his return to apologize to Charity and wish her well, Aaron physically got in Brayden’s way because he didn’t like that Brayden was back, albeit just to say goodbye. However, he blocked Brayden from leaving, which makes little sense, so they traded insults until Aaron told Brayden that he isn’t a man. Brayden finally was ready for the confrontation to come to blows, something he reiterated during the Men Tell All episode, but Aaron backed down, which was surprising since he started the whole confrontation.

Maybe Aaron would like to continue that confrontation now. Brayden seems as if he doesn’t care and is able to brush it off but if Aaron brings it, which is doubtful, then we’ll have a showdown in the sands.

Yet, bringing all these personalities together almost always results in some unforeseen fight on the show. So, who is it going to be this time? With half the men sporting magnificent egos, surely we won’t be denied another fairly unnecessary argument-turned-fisticuffs in a place oddly called Paradise, season 9 of which begins on Thursday Sep 28 on ABC.

It will be a two-hour premiere preceded by the one-hour series premiere of The Golden Bachelor.

Don’t forget to pop your popcorn.