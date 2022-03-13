J.K. Simmons offers update on ‘Invincible’ season 2

Amazon’s take on Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comic series came out strong from the gate when it premiered in 2021. It has already earned a third season and now star J.K. Simmons has said production is starting on the second soon.

Again, always wary of spoilers, but I think I’m allowed to say that we’re going back to work very soon in the recording booth. Now, the lag between us doing our first recordings and the animation being completed is obviously many months and probably more than a year, I would guess. But yes, Invincible is getting to work in earnest and season two is imminent, I will say. There’s a nice vague term.

The show’s Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson actor made the comments during an interview with Discussing Film yesterday discussing his career and recent Oscar nomination for playing William Frawley in Being the Ricardos. Simmons followed up his vague revelation about the show by noting that he wasn’t familiar with the source material before he signed on and was surprised by the impact it has had.

He also said the cast was great and he is delighted to reunite soon.

“It was really fun and I had some wonderful actors to work with in Steven [Yeun] and Sandra [Oh], and a great cast as a lot of animated projects are getting these days. So, I’m looking forward to getting back to work on them.”

He will have plenty more recording to do if Kirkman’s original vision for the show pans out. We previously reported the comic creator wants it to run for about five to seven seasons, but he has also said nothing is set in stone right now.

You can watch season one of Invincible on Amazon Prime now.