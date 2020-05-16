Former James Bond Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Zeus In Percy Jackson TV Series

A new Percy Jackson TV show is officially being developed for Disney+, and eyes are already turning to potential casting news.

The fantasy book series on which the show will be based draws on a host of figures from classical mythology, a line-up that wouldn’t be complete without Zeus. In the first film adaptation of the novels, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the part was played by Sean Bean. This time around, however, we understand that Disney are eyeing up one of his co-stars from the movie.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about the Percy Jackson show back in the fall, well before it was announced – the studio is looking at casting former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in the role. Of course, Brosnan previously played Chiron in Lightning Thief, so he’s no stranger to the franchise.

Funnily enough, he also co-starred with Sean Bean in a more publicly acknowledged film, the former’s Bond introduction GoldenEye. Count that as your Brosnan-Bean-Bond trivial pursuit answer of the day.

As always, casting reports at this stage come with strings attached. Just because Disney have Brosnan as an option for the role doesn’t guarantee it’ll be offered to him, or that it’ll be accepted. We imagine they have other names on the list, too. Having said that, his association with the film series, as well as his recent transition to TV in AMC’s The Son, does lend some credence to Disney’s thinking.

What would you make of Pierce Brosnan playing Zeus in the new Percy Jackson TV series, though? Drop a comment with your thoughts below. There’s a long, prestigious line of actors to have played the Greek God of Thunder in Hollywood, from Laurence Olivier in the original Clash of the Titans, to Liam Neeson in the grisly remake and Rip Torn in animated classic Hercules (yet another film that’s getting remade). Could Brosnan be next to join that list? We’ll have to wait and see.