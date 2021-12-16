James Gunn confirms ‘I Am Groot’ will be here soon

It’s official: Guardians of the Galaxy’s Disney Plus spinoff show, I Am Groot, is coming to the streaming platform next year.

The news comes to us from none other than the series executive producer, James Gunn, who took to Twitter on Thursday to answer a fan’s burning question about when the series will actually come out. You can check out the post for yourself right here.

Last month, Disney Plus first revealed the poster for the show as part of its slew of Disney Plus Day announcements.

After that, more details about the show started to trickle in slowly.

At first, we were graced with just a short description of the show from Disney, which read: “The series of shorts follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by Executive Producer Kirsten Lepore.”

However, as he’s known to do on Twitter, Gunn then began releasing more and more details about the project, including his role as executive producer and that I Am Groot is animated rather than live-action.

The character of Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a tree-like alien with a heart of gold who sacrificed himself to save his friends at the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. However, a sapling spawned from the character’s remains, introducing the world to baby Groot at the end of that film. That character eventually evolved into the stage we last saw him in Avengers: Endgame as teen Groot. In the films, actor Vin Diesel has portrayed his voice each time (the character itself is computer generated). However, it’s unclear if Diesel will return for the role of Groot, who famously can only utter his own name for the animated series.

I Am Groot comes to Disney Plus sometime in 2022.