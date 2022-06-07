James Gunn hints that we shouldn’t expect ‘Suicide Squad 3’ anytime soon

It goes without saying that James Gunn is a very busy man, and he’s only getting busier now that he’s got one foot firmly planted in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU, having jumped ship from the former to the latter when he was initially fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which then led to The Suicide Squad.

From there, the filmmaker hopped back across town to Marvel Studios to helm his intergalactic threequel, while he also shot footage for theme park attraction Cosmic Rewind, and Disney Plus’ The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. That’s without even mentioning Peacemaker, either, or the untitled spinoff poised to focus on Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller.

In short, Gunn doesn’t have an awful lot of free time. While it’s admittedly disappointing to hear, it’s not entirely shocking to hear him admit to The Playlist that a third Suicide Squad movie isn’t on the immediate horizon.

“Yeah, we’ve talked about it. But the honest truth is, I just have so many hours in a day to work on stuff. And I had such a fun time working in television that I really think that’s what I’m going to spend the next year of my life doing.”

The Suicide Squad may have been one of the best-reviewed entries in DCEU history, but it also tanked hard at the box office due to its status as an R-rated HBO Max hybrid release dropping in the middle of the pandemic. Television might be the way forward, then, but Peacemaker and Waller are ensuring that Task Force X will never be too far away from our screens.