James Gunn sure is keeping busy these days. Despite being hard at work on the set of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he’s representing his new DC series on HBO Max, Peacemaker, with a branded sweatshirt and an invitation to fans for a watch party with him for its premiere later this evening.

The director took to Twitter Thursday for what he called a “Peacemaker Party,” inviting the internet to watch the show with him on the social media platform at 9pm EST/6pm PST.

Representing #Peacemaker today on the set of #GotGVol3. Join us for our #PeacemakerParty watch party tonight here on Twitter at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST. @hbomax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/C7KNBz24jF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2022

The Peacemaker Party is appropriately enough happening on what Gunn described earlier today as Peacemaker Day.

The series is a spinoff of Gunn’s excellent The Suicide Squad, a film which came out earlier this year to critical and audience acclaim. The show stars John Cena as Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker, as the person who will gun down any man, woman, or child that gets in the way of his mission of bringing “peace” to the world.

As the show has already become available on HBO Max, many fans are already giving their initial thoughts on the first three episodes that are on the streaming platform, which is unsurprisingly looking quite positive so far.

A couple of fans were even praising the opening credits of the show.

For real, it's probably the most creative opening credits I've ever seen. Great stuff — Harry (@hdw_20) January 13, 2022

Another fan gushed, “EPISODE 1 IS INSANE!!!!!”

Another fan seemed to love the whirlwind experience of the first three episodes, saying, “I don’t know what I just watched, but I absolutely LOVE it.”

I’ve seen the first three episodes of #Peacemaker and I don’t know what I just watched but I absolutely LOVE it. @JamesGunn has made something truly amazing. Plus, that opening credits sequence might just be the greatest thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/hL0kg5LtjC — Adam Grunther (@AdamGrunther) January 13, 2022

Another Twitter user said the show is “f**king “INCREDIBLE.”

And you don’t have to just rely on Twitter hot takes to determine the show’s quality, either, as the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes boasts an impressive critical score of 92%, the exact same rating as its audience score, as of press time.

Watch the first three episodes of Peacemaker on HBO Max now.