James Gunn offers reassurances a DCU project that went unmentioned hasn’t been canceled

Even though James Gunn and Peter Safran blew the roof off the internet when announcing the first wave of projects for the new and hopefully improved DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, film and television titles that didn’t get mentioned generated just as much buzz for opposite reasons.

It’s almost an entire overhaul of the franchise as we know it, and while several veterans are poised to stick around, suspicions were raised when the announcement came and went without even so much as a whisper on third entries in the Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Shazam! sagas, with the complete absence of Peacemaker‘s second season catching many off-guard.

One of the first criticisms of the Gunn era was the concern he’d play favorites by keeping his own cast, crew, and pet projects in the limelight, so it was a shock to see John Cena’s helmet-wearing antihero going completely unmentioned. However, the filmmaker has now taken to Twitter to quell any doubts, by confirming that the gang will definitely be getting back together.

Heck no, just postponed while I work on Legacy. Waller first. PM after. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 14, 2023

When Peacemaker‘s renewal was first confirmed, it was noted that the plan was for Gunn to write and direct every single episode. Obviously, that almost certainly won’t be the case given that he’s got plenty on his plate overseeing an entire studio that will dovetail between film, television, live-action, animation, and even video games, but we can infer that Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller spinoff will at least lay several pieces on the table for Cena, Eagly, and the rest of the crew to pick up whenever they return.