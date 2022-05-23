James Gunn teases the arrival of ‘Peacemaker’ on Blu-ray

Peacemaker has been one of DC’s most successful series to date and fans may soon have the chance to add the series to their physical collections – yes, those still exist.

Director James Gunn responded to a question on Twitter about the release of the show on Blu-ray hinting that it might be coming by simply responding with a “Hmmmm…”

Following this, The Direct was the first to report that a Blu-ray release of the series has been officially listed on Amazon for a September 5 release. This listing is strictly for the United Kingdom so it isn’t clear when fans in other regions would be able to get their hands on the release.

Currently, the HBO Max series boasts an impressive 94 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an equally as impressive 89 percent audience score. The show aired its final episode Episode 17 and since has been renewed for a second season.

Peacemaker is a spin-off series of the massively popular DC film The Suicide Squad also directed by James Gunn. This success has led to a spin-off of its own as it’s been announced that a Peacemaker spinoff following Amanda Waller is in the works.

These efforts continue an effort to grow Warner Bros. DC extended universe alongside other mainstream movie offerings of which many of set to debut this year.

If you haven’t yet checked out the DC show, Peacemaker is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max right now. Also, pre-orders for the Blu-ray and DVD releases are live on Amazon.