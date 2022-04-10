James Gunn teases the return of the MCU’s original Ravagers crew

James Gunn set a Marvel Cinematic Universe record when he ended Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with no less than five post-credits scene, but there was one in particular that appeared to be laying the groundwork for something much bigger.

Having debuted in the first act as Stakar Ogord, one of the stingers showed Sylvester Stallone reunited with his original crew of Ravagers, who were all played by recognizable stars. The rest of the team consisted of Michael Rosenbaum’s Martinex, Ving Rhames’ Charlie-27, Michelle Yeoh’s Aleta Ogord, and Miley Cyrus as the voice of Mainframe.

On paper, that’s an ensemble more than worthy of headlining their own feature film or Disney Plus spinoff series, something Gunn didn’t even try to deny when asked about it by a fan on Twitter.

You never know — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2022

The filmmaker is famed for debunking false rumors and far-fetched theories on social media, so it’s interesting that he was so blatant in teasing the future of Stallone’s squad. We know the veteran action icon is back for Vol. 3, so it could be nothing more than another brief guest appearance from the rest of the roster, but it’s worth mentioning that Marvel Studios currently has upwards of 30 projects in development for film and television.

Yeoh’s major supporting role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Ying Nan could throw a potential canonical spanner into the works, though, but we’ve still got 13 months to go until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives and we find out the answers for ourselves.