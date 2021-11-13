Watch: Sylvester Stallone Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Return

Even at 75 years old, Sylvester Stallone continues to display a work ethic that would put people half his age to shame. Having recently put the finishing touches on his Director’s Cut of Rocky IV and shot his final outing as Barney Ross in the Expendables franchise, Sly has confirmed his return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We were all expecting the action icon to show up in the threequel, because you don’t cast someone with Stallone’s name value for a one-and-done cameo, especially one that sets up much bigger things for his team of Ravagers in the future, but it’s good to know that he’s continuing his creative partnership with James Gunn.

As you can see below, Stallone confirmed his Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback by sharing a set video from behind the scenes, which also reveals that he’s boarded the production very early on given that cameras only started rolling a few days ago.

The Rocky and Rambo legend has been heavily touted for an increased role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which may even lead to theatrical or streaming spinoffs further down the line, but for now it’s more than enough for fans to know that the grizzled Stakar Ogord will definitely be back on their screens in May 2023.