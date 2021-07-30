Sylvester Stallone Rumored For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Remember Midnight in the Switchgrass, the latest in the never-ending line of Bruce Willis VOD thrillers? Really, you don’t? It only came out a week ago. It’s okay if you don’t, because it was pretty terrible and about as bland as they come, but the movie’s director Randall Emmett may have just confirmed Sylvester Stallone’s involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Emmett may have only made his directorial debut on Midnight in the Switchgrass, but he’s an expert when it comes to working with former A-listers in B-tier genre territory. As well as collaborating with Bruce Willis on ten occasions, the filmmaker was also involved in Stallone’s Rambo, the Escape Plan trilogy and Backtrace. During a recent Q&A session, Emmett seemingly revealed that Sly would be back as Stakar Ogord in James Gunn’s threequel when discussing his friend’s upcoming projects.

Gorgeous Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Teases Thor Team-Up 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Honestly, this is something a lot of folks are expecting to be a formality. Stallone and Gunn have clearly hit it off after the action icon agreed to voice King Shark in The Suicide Squad, and rumors of Stakar’s comeback are a regular occurrence when we all gather around the water cooler of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 speculation. It would be a waste of a cameo and a post-credits scene if it never amounted to anything more than that, without even mentioning the chatter he could even end up getting his own spinoff out of the equation.

The good news is that cameras are set to start rolling on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before the year is out, so we won’t have that much longer to wait for an official confirmation or denial.