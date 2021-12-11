Just one day after former reality TV star Josh Duggar was found guilty of one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, his sister Jana Duggar is now facing down charges of her own.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Duggar received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor on Sep. 9, but it did not include any other details of the charge. In said documents. Currently, Duggar is pleading not guilty to the charge.

TLC removed the Duggars’ show, 19 Kids and Counting, from their programming schedule in 2015 following accusations that Duggar molested four of his sisters and a family babysitter. In addition, TLC canceled a spinoff series focusing on the Duggar siblings called Counting On after Josh’s arrest for his most recent charges.

While there are few details yet on what Jana’s case will involve, Josh is currently facing up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines for each conviction he currently faces. However, according to a statement given to NBC News, his legal team is currently planning to appeal the case.

Currently, Jana Duggar will appear in court for a bench trial on Jan. 10, 2022.