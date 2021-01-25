Jar Jar Binks Rumored To Be Returning For Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

At one stage, it seemed unthinkable, but now it sounds highly plausible. The latest word has it that Jar Jar Binks is finally making his return to the Star Wars saga in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series due on Disney Plus. As well as Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Knight, Hayden Christensen has also been confirmed to be back as Anakin Skywalker. And with Liam Neeson likewise believed to be on board as Qui-Gon Jinn as well, why not slot Jar Jar in there, too?

Making Star Wars’ Jason Ward has revealed that he’s heard from his sources that “Ben” Kenobi will cross paths with his old friend, the former Senator of Naboo, in the series. Ward writes that early CGI work has begun on recreating the Gungan as he would be 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, when the show is set.

And one change we can apparently expect is that Jar Jar has grown a beard. Ward notes that this is intended to reflect how he’s matured after everything that’s happened to him and the galaxy as a whole since the Emperor took power, partly because of his own fault. Obi-Wan and Jar Jar are said to share a heart to heart about the past in one scene as well.

Ward stresses that he’s tentatively classifying this as a rumor, though he’s confident that it’s accurate. What he can’t say is whether Ahmed Best will be back in the role, but again he speculates that this will be the case. After all, if Binks is returning and isn’t played by Best it would be a huge and unfair snub by Lucasfilm, so presumably we can count on him being on board. Especially as he’s already been welcomed back into the Star Wars fold recently as he starred as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

Are you excited to witness a beard-off between Kenobi and Jar Jar in Obi-Wan Kenobi, though, which is shooting now in the UK? Join the conversation in the comments section below.