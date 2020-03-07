Jason Momoa Reportedly Eyed To Play Dracula In New TV Show

A brand new TV series revolving around vampires is currently in development armed with a very intriguing premise. From what we understand, the show will feature Dracula in a lead role and Jason Momoa is reportedly being eyed for the part.

Every time you think the industry has moved on from the vampire genre, a studio attempts to resurrect the fad with a new movie or television show. This new program from Warner Brothers TV, however, looks like it’ll be much different than previous titles featuring the classic monster, as it’s been described as a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula as a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads. Titled The Brides, it’ll apparently have strong horror elements and follow the empowered, immortal women maintaining their wealth, prestige, legacy and their non-traditional family.

And now, with casting heating up on the project, WGTC has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Disney was developing a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max – that ABC is eyeing Aquaman star Jason Momoa for the part of Dracula. We’re told the network is looking for a potent, powerful and sensual individual for the role, and are also considering Preacher’s Dominic Cooper and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Richard Coyle should Momoa be unavailable.

Of course, most fans would probably agree that the former Game of Thrones star would be awesome as Dracula and if the network can get him involved, viewers will definitely invite the series into their homes. Not to mention that the Count seems to be making a comeback as of late, too, with a hit BBC show also available on Netflix.

And now that The Invisible Man has succeeded at the box office, a Dracula film is currently on everyone’s mind. In fact, there’s apparently one in development and as we told you the other week, the producers are eyeing MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch for the infamous vampire. It seems like there’s a lot of Dracula on the way, then, and if someone like Momoa takes on the role in The Brides, the TV show will surely be one that fans will want to sink their teeth into.