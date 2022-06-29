‘Euphoria’ star Javon Walton’s twin brother was also his stand-in on ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Teen actor Javon Walton is probably best known for his scene-stealing role as the doomed Ashtray on the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria. But Walton, who will next appear in the superhero film Samaritan later this summer, also had a nice turn on season 3 of The Umbrella Academy as Stan, the alleged spawn of Diego (David Castañeda) and Lila (Ritu Arya).

The part on Netflix’s popular series involved a bit more heavy lifting, so to speak, than Ashtray, who mostly glared silently from Fez’s drug den — which is not to drag Walton’s performance, as there’s a very good reason the character became a fan favorite. But the almost 14-year-old actor had a little help from family — his twin brother Jaden, to be specific — who doubled as his stand-in.

The Netflix Twitter account dropped a fun fact on Wednesday, tweeting: “Javon Walton’s twin brother, Jaden, doubled as his stand-in while playing Stan in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy,” along with a photo of the twins in costume. “Twice the reason to STAN,” the account aptly quipped in a follow-up tweet.

The Netflix Geeked account likewise shared the behind-the-scenes footage. “Obsessed with the fact that Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton’s twin brother, Jaden Walton, was his stand-in for his role as Stan in The Umbrella Academy season 3,” it shared.

Interestingly enough, the nickname “Wanna” has nothing to do with acting. In addition to his TV and film roles, Walton is also a boxing prodigy and Olympic hopeful, having trained in the sport since he was just four years old. Jaden also makes occasional appearances on his brother’s Instagram account, where Javon regularly shares videos of his boxing workouts.

Given the way season three ended, it’s unclear whether Stan will pop up in season four of The Umbrella Academy, should Netflix decide to pick it up for a fourth season — but fans can always hope. In either case, it seems like we’ll probably be seeing more of the immensely talented Javon in the coming years. And that is truly a reason to Stan.