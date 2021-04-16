Jeffrey Dean Morgan Confirms A Negan Walking Dead Spinoff Has Been Discussed

The Walking Dead finally revealed Negan’s origins in its extended season 10 finale, with episode 10×22 “Here’s Negan” exploring who Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s anti-hero was before he became the leader of the Saviors. Though that adapted the comic book spinoff series of the same, there is still a chance that Negan could get his own TV spinoff in the future. And this comes straight from the mouth of the man himself.

Morgan spoke with Conan host Conan O’Brien this week and revealed that a Negan spinoff project of some kind has definitely been talked about behind the scenes with AMC. The actor – who’s been with the TWD franchise since 2016 – explained that there are at least two different ideas for it being floated around at the moment, so nothing’s concrete just yet. But he does think that “Here’s Negan” turned out well enough to maybe make a Negan show possible.

“We’ll see. It’s definitely being talked about,” Morgan told Conan. “I think they’re thinking of a couple different ideas, but I’ve definitely had conversations about possibly continuing the story of Negan. You know, we just did the ‘Here’s Negan’ story, which is sort of the prequel [of] how Negan became this guy, and I shot that with my wife which was so cool. It was awesome. We had so much fun, and I think the episode turned out really well.”

A spinoff for Morgan has been rumored for the longest time, but now that AMC is committed to expanding the post-apocalyptic universe following TWD‘s conclusion with its eleventh season next year, it does seem a whole lot more likely to happen. The actor says the network hasn’t settled on an idea yet, but comic book creator Robert Kirkman may have supplied them with the best premise in his 2020 Negan Lives one-shot, which picks things up after a major time jump – a time jump that’s probably going to occur in season 11 too.

Given Morgan’s confirmation that a spinoff is potentially in the works, this may mean that we can rest assured that Negan will live through the end of The Walking Dead in tact, much like we know Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol will survive, too, given that they’re starring in their own sequel series. But before any follow-up gets here, we have the super-sized 24-episode final run to go, which begins on AMC this fall.