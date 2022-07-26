Jenna Coleman’s Johanna Constantine starts the 10-day countdown to ‘The Sandman’

It’s official: Netflix’s The Sandman is only 10 days away from awakening on streaming. DC fans have been waiting a whopping 30+ years for the mythical, surreal world of Morpheus, the King of Dreams, to make its way to live-action, but the decades of patience are finally about to pay off. Everything we’ve seen so far about the show promises a hugely authentic adaptation of the source material, albeit it with a few modernizations and surprising twists.

Case in point, the addition of Johanna Constantine, a relative of the more famous John Constantine who will be taking the Hellblazer’s place in the story. Doctor Who‘s Jenna Coleman is playing the similarly sardonic occult detective, and the sure to be fan-favorite character has been given the honor of launching the 10-day countdown to the show’s arrival. The Sandman Twitter account shared a new promo poster of Johanna this Tuesday ahead of the series’ premiere next week.

"It is never only a dream." #TheSandman premieres in ten days.

In the title role of Dream is Tom Sturridge, who will be joined by a ridiculously talented supporting cast including — but far from limited to — Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, and Mark Hamill as Merv Pumpkinhead. Creator Neil Gaiman is on board as co-EP alongside David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman).

The first clips also just landed for the show today and they indicate that the series will be everything we could have asked for — a visually stunning, emotionally stirring, mentally stimulating roller coaster ride through Gaiman’s universe of deadly dreams, dangerous dimensions, and everything in between.

Don’t miss the 10-part first season of The Sandman, as based on the first two volumes of the comics saga, when it hits Netflix on Friday, Aug. 5.