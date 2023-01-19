Jenna Ortega fans voice concern for the actress after troubling allegations made against Percy Hynes White

Wednesday fans are already forming a protective circle around the series’ lead and breakout star Jenna Ortega in the wake of a series of disturbing allegations concerning Percy Hynes White the actor who portrays, Xavier Thorpe, one of Wednesday Addams’ love interests in Netflix’s hit dark fantasy comedy. The claims of sexual assault have fans not only calling for White’s removal but also demanding that the show’s young star be protected at all costs.

Ortega, who began acting as a child, has worked regularly in the industry since she was 10 years old but her lead role in what became one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022 has sent her star into the stratosphere and gained her not only a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination but also a legion of new dedicated fans. And the majority of that fanbase is absolutely disturbed at the notion of Ortega having to work with White on the show’s much anticipated next season after a series of women have come forward with sexual assault allegations.

Concerns became even more heightened when footage of Ortega and White surfaced showing White apparently touching Ortega’s chest during a press conference. Many fans expressed their disgust at White apparently looking down at Ortega before casually putting his hand on her in a manner that seems fully aware.

The #cancelpercy hashtag is now trending on Twitter and the actor’s future with Wednesday and even the industry itself seems precarious at best. Whatever his future might be it’s no doubt that there will be some very strong opinions being expressed if he continues to appear in the show, especially if the showrunners proceed with his romantic interest in the title character.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.