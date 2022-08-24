Watch: Jenna Ortega faces high school and serial killers in ‘Wednesday’ featurette

After turning heads with the epic teaser trailer of Wednesday — that even gave Netflix subscribers enough motivation to renew their subscriptions — the streamer has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Jenna Ortega as she dons the persona of the eccentric titular character and gets ready to face the supernatural chaos that always seems to find her.

In the featurette, Ortega explains how the show will focus on its “socially awkward” protagonist who is whisked away to the Nevermore Academy for outcasts like her. But the looming walls of the academy hide their own set of secrets and Wednesday, who is busy mastering her new psychic prowess and trying to navigate the landmine of her new relationships, is left to find some very hard-to-find and often dangerous answers that involve going up against both human and supernatural horrors.

In the past, Wednesday’s adaptations have always leaned into a more goofy portrayal but according to showrunners and executive producers, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the upcoming Netflix series is about “exploring her journey into adulthood.”

If the trailer of the series wasn’t proof enough, the BTS featurette confirms that Ortega was born to play Wednesday Addams as she practically breathes the unique mannerisms and quirks of her character. The actress also touches upon the fact that by playing Wednesday — who is a Latina character and has never been represented before — she is getting the opportunity to represent her community.

This is not the first time that Ortega has excelled in a horror role. The teen star has previously starred in films like The Babysitter: Killer Quee, Scream (2022), Studio 666, X, and is all set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the yet-untitled sixth Scream sequel.

Be on the lookout for Wednesday Addams and her psychic sleuthing adventures as the eight episodes of Wednesday are all set to debut on Netflix sometime later this year.