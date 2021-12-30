Long-awaited Disney Plus The Mandalorian spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, premiered on Wednesday, introducing an entirely new cast of vibrant characters to the Star Wars universe. And though it may have been common knowledge to many dedicated Star Wars fans, casual viewers were pleasantly surprised to see Flashdance actress Jennifer Beals turn up in the premiere.

Beals, who is also known for films such as The Last Days of Disco and Vampires’ Kiss, as well as Showtime series’ The L Word and The L Word: Generation Q; plays a new character named Garsa Fwip, a Twi’lek who runs a cantina in Mos Espa that was once owned by Jabba the Hutt and now belongs to Boba Fett. The Mandalorian was also known for consistently casting outstanding guest stars and cameos — from Rosario Dawson and Amy Sedaris to Timothy Olyphant — and fans were likewise here for Beals’ debut.

Many people on Twitter expressed their shock and excitement for the moment Beals turned up on their television screens.

WHY DID I NOT FUCKING KNOW THIS WAS JENNIFER BEALS ?!?! LIKE FLASHDANCE JENNIFER BEALS pic.twitter.com/TZV1OX0VMb — cora tbobf spoilers (@SUNSETAHSOKA) December 29, 2021

“Jennifer Beals on this Boba Fett show??” wrote GQ senior entertainment editor Frazier Tharpe II.

Jennifer Beals on this Boba Fett show?? pic.twitter.com/G0kToalpjF — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) December 29, 2021

“Funny to see a new generation discover a woman I’ve been crushing on since I was seven,” added another user.

The one thing that’s surprising me most about #TheBookOfBobaFett is social media reaction to 58-year old Jennifer Beals. Funny to see a new generation discover a woman I’ve been crushing on since I was 7. #WhatAFeeling pic.twitter.com/CN0E26VnfH — Naps King Cole 👑 (@Crucifixio) December 29, 2021

Some viewers who hadn’t seen Beals appear in anything in a few decades were shocked at how ageless the 58-year-old looks today. “Paul Rudd has nothing on Jennifer Beals,” tweeted AP film writer Lindsey Bahr, along with a side-by-side comparison.

Paul Rudd has nothing on Jennifer Beals pic.twitter.com/bzhMIgSGfM — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) December 30, 2021

Then there were the folks who couldn’t bother to contain their thirst for the actress.

“I am attracted to most Twi’leks, but I didn’t expect to be this horny for Jennifer Beals Twi’lek,” admitted writer and director Vera Drew.

I am attracted to most Twi’leks, but I didn’t expect to be *this* horny for Jennifer Beals Twi’lek. pic.twitter.com/cFp2iGbHxi — Vera Drew (@VeraDrew22) December 30, 2021

Fandom managing editor Eric Goldman evoked Beals’ classic Flashdance scene in reference to her character asking to hose down the Gamorrean guards.

What Jennifer Beals had in mind when she asked if they could hose down the Gamorrean guards. #TheBookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/1OQIGYybuz — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 29, 2021

But fan reactions couldn’t even top the surprise of Beals herself, who didn’t initially realize that she was even in The Book of Boba Fett.

“Are you kidding me?” Beals told Variety when asked how much she knew about the character in advance. “I mean, I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn’t realize that I was in The Book of Boba Fett. I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story.”

And suffice to say, fans are glad to have her. New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett stream every Wednesday on Disney Plus.