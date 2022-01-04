‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider shares she is okay after robbery

Concern and sympathy flooded in today after Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider shared on Twitter she was recently robbed. The 2020 champion broke the news in a post yesterday evening, Schneider — who is currently the highest-earning woman in the show’s history — said she is doing fine after losing her ID, credit cards, and phone.

Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

The Oakland resident has become something of a minor celebrity. Though a popular contestant and household name, Schneider has also faced harassment as the show’s highest-earning transgender contestant and the first trans person to qualify for Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions. She has handled the spotlight with grace, to say the least.

On New Year’s Eve, she even acknowledged the transphobic reaction to her success on the show with sarcastic wit. “I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” she begins. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”

I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man. Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind 🙏 — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) December 31, 2021

Schneider has been providing her usual analysis and reflections during the show’s broadcast. In a follow-up tweet, she promised her commentary would eventually resume, but “if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience!”

So, I doubt I'll even start writing tonight's game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience! — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 4, 2022

And win, she did. Schneider is on track to surpass the $1 million milestone if she wins tonight’s pre-recorded episode.