Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider, who set records on the trivia game show, spoke with members of the press at the White House briefing room and even visited second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Thursday, marking Transgender Day of Visibility.

Schneider spoke out against a slew of ant-LGBTQ+ legislation currently moving through various states. She called laws prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in school sports or barring teachers from discussing gender identity — such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — “really scary,” The Hill reports.

She described some of the laws “denying medical services to trans youth” as “really sad to me, and it’s really frightening.”

However, Schneider said she believes these proposed laws will soon be “seen as a thing of the past.”

The game show legend, who is herself transgender, is also poised to meet with transgender youth while at the White House, the report said.

“It’s hard to believe this is really happening,” Schneider posted on Twitter immediately prior to her White House visit.

I know I haven’t been posting a lot on here, but I’ve been traveling all over the country these past few weeks. This morning, for instance we’re getting ready to visit, well…



THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!



It’s hard to believe this is really happening pic.twitter.com/YurSKx4sdP — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) March 31, 2022

She later posted a photo from inside the Secretary of War Room, the office inside the White House for a now-defunct cabinet position.

Hanging out in what is apparently the Secretary of War Room. The US hasn’t had a Secretary of War for decades, but if we ever have one again, their office is still ready I guess pic.twitter.com/STAQO2jLfW — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) March 31, 2022

Schneider won a stunning 40 consecutive games of Jeopardy!, becoming the first woman to win more than $1 million — $1.3 million, to be exact.

Schneider bowed out of the competition when a geography question finally stumped her after an incredible 95% correct response rate, concluding her run back in January as one of the best contestants in the show’s history.

After her amazing winning streak, many people on Twitter praised her performance and for helping to raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.