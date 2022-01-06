Jessica Chastain shares she suffered a head injury on ‘The 355’ set

During a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Jessica Chastain revealed how she injured herself while filming The 355.

The 355 follows a CIA agent who is forced to team up with three international agents to retrieve a top-secret weapon that fell into corrupt hands. At the same time, the group must also stay a step ahead of a mysterious woman tracking down their every move.

While appearing on the late-night show with her co-star Penelope Cruz, the actress recounted how her head injury occurred and its severity. She said, “I actually went to the hospital. I was doing a fight scene, and it was on a marble floor. I had to fall into my head; I misjudged the distance, I heard a crack. That might be why I’m the way I am today. Everyone stopped and looked scared, and I was a bit stunned. I don’t know what’s happening.”

The 44-year-old added that following her fall, her stunt double, whose native language isn’t English, ran to her to inspect the bump on her head.

She stated, “My stunt double came up to me…and she goes, I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in, and I’m sitting there like put what back in, and I’m sitting there like put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What’s happening? And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back inside of my head. And I did another couple of takes because I don’t give up easy, and then I went to the hospital.”

The 355 will be released in theaters on Jan. 7.