Jessica Jones Revival Rumored To Be In The Works For Hulu

When Kevin Feige refused to rule out the possibility of the former roster of Netflix shows being rebooted or revived in some fashion on Disney Plus, it was inevitable that a deluge of rumors would follow swiftly after. It’s not like we haven’t been hearing for months that Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal are returning for various movie and/or TV projects, some of which don’t exist in any sort of official capacity as of yet, so it’s more than par for the course at this stage.

Ritter herself liked a tweet reporting the story, but that’s not exactly an indication that the ripped jeans and leather jacket have been taken out of cold storage so that the private investigator can make an imminent return. The continued expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, coupled with the introduction of the multiverse, means that literally nothing can be taken off the table these days, though, and tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that Jessica Jones is being eyed for a revival on Hulu.

All of the Netflix shows were R-rated, which means they’d either have to be severely watered down or find a new home if they were to be brought back, and with Disney set to acquire 100% ownership of Hulu by 2024, it feels like the logical place for that to happen. However, Feige recently went into detail about why Deadpool 3 is the only R-rated project in the MCU’s immediate future, and the company’s head honcho tends to be a man of his word.

If he’s got no interest or reason to explore R-rated territory, then he’s not going to. That being said, fans would love for Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones, and Feige also likes to give the people what they want, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.