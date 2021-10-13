Jodie Whittaker Wraps Filming On Final Doctor Who Episodes

The Jodie Whittaker era of Doctor Who has officially come to an end. At least, behind the scenes. This summer, we learned that the Thirteenth Doctor was to bow out in 2022, following Whittaker taking over the TARDIS from Peter Capaldi in 2017. Shortly following the announcement that her last season premieres this very month, it’s now been confirmed that the star has wrapped work on her final episodes as the Time Lord.

The official Doctor Who social media accounts dropped the news this Wednesday, sharing an image of Whittaker and her long-term co-star Mandip Gill on the set of the Doctor’s ship, holding a clapperboard. “That’s a wrap!” reads the caption. “Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming.”

That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming 🎬❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8d1XpuKzK — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2021

For those who don’t want Whittaker to go, the good news is that we have nine episodes still to come over the next couple of years before she exits. The incoming thirteenth season clocks in at six episodes, with three additional specials dropping next year. Due to COVID limitations, season 13’s run is shorter than normal, but the writers have turned that into a creative plus. It’s set to be one, multi-part storyline, subtitled Flux.

Whittaker and Gill will be joined by John Bishop’s new companion Dan Lewis for their final adventures, which also feature the return of iconic monsters the Weeping Angels and the Sontarans for the first time in years. Game of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson will likewise have a recurring role as new character Vinder.

With the Thirteenth Doctor’s era now complete, that may mean the Fourteenth Doctor will be found in the near future. That said, we might have to wait a while as incoming (and returning) showrunner Russell T. Davies has said he’s not thinking about his reboot of the show, which will kick off in November 2023, just yet.

For the moment, Doctor Who is still Jodie Whittaker’s show. Don’t miss the Doctor’s return this Oct. 31.