Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who replacement has been confirmed to be announced very soon. Following an Easter special airing this weekend, the Thirteenth Doctor’s time in the TARDIS is coming to a close as Whittaker has just one more episode to go before she passes the baton on to the Fourteenth Doctor. Although fans aren’t in a hurry to see the star go, there’s a lot of anticipation to find out who the next Time Lord will be. And now we know we don’t have long to wait for the news.

In a post reacting to the shocking revelations in the teaser trailer for Whittaker’s upcoming grand final episode — that’s due this fall — BBC News subtly dropped a major nugget of information, teasing that the Black Mirror star’ successor “is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.” Though we know that the hunt for No. 14 kicked off late last year, this is the first time we’ve been given a time frame in which to expect their name to be unveiled.

First look at classic companions' return in next 'Doctor Who' special 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

It makes sense that the announcement is on its way. In the cases of Peter Capaldi and Whittaker’s own castings, we found out who the new Doctor was around five or six months before their first appearance. So, assuming the Thirteenth Doctor’s regeneration airs in October or November, the news of the replacement dropping in either May or June would follow that trend. That means we may be just a month or two away from discovering who’s going to be wielding the Sonic Screwdriver next.

Various names have been connected to the Fourteenth Doctor in the run-up to the announcement, ranging from Hugh Grant to David Tennant. Smart money, however, is on it being someone from the acclaimed drama It’s a Sin, given that writer Russell T. Davies is returning to the Whoniverse to helm the series once more beginning in 2023. It’s a Sin vets Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, and Lydia West have all been rumored to be in the running.

So, get ready, folks, the future face of Doctor Who will be revealed soon.