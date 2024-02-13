Joey Graziadei stole something from ‘The Bachelorette’ that would make Ryan Gosling proud

He still has this hilarious item hanging in his closet...

Leaving the beloved competition series heartbroken, Joey Graziadei had quite the journey on season 20 of The Bachelorette, falling in love with Charity Lawson, getting rejected at the altar, and then securing his spot as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor.

While he might have ended his journey on The Bachelorette unlucky in love, Joey left with some lifelong friends — and a chance to date a whopping 32 women — but did he happen to get anything else from the show? Signs point to yes…

Keep scrolling to find out what the Pennsylvania native stole from the set of The Bachelorette.

Joey Graziadei’s souvenir from The Bachelorette

In his exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Joey spilled the tea, revealing what he stole from the set of season 20 of The Bachelorette: “Something I still have from my time on The Bachelorette is my ‘Barbie Day’ outfit. It fits like a glove!”

For those who need a bit of a refresher as to what this “Barbie Day” entailed, when Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was getting ready for its debut, filming for season 20 of The Bachelorette was officially underway. Hosted by former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher and her husband, Jordan Rodgers, some of Bachelor Nation‘s most beloved men — such as Dotun Olubeko, Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, and more — were required to dress up as different types of Ken dolls, write a song set to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, and perform it in front of a live audience in in Oceanside, California.

Joey decided to take the stage as “Rollerblading Ken” on this group date — wearing the same outfit that Ryan Gosling rocks in the film — and apparently he loved it enough to bring it home with him!

He even reflected on the whole experience in an Instagram post back in July, seemingly having a blast while humiliating himself onstage: “I’m just stoked that I didn’t take a spill on those rollerblades after a few tequila sodas. Same time next week?”

Nonetheless, will this funky fit manage to make an appearance on season 28 of The Bachelor as well? We will just have to wait and see…

With only 15 women remaining, to find out for yourself who steals the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei at the end of season 28, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

Hopefully this Ken manages to find his Barbie!