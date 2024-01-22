Is ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei still friends with any of his ‘The Bachelorette’ co-stars?

You know what they say -- mates before dates!

With the kind, charming, and (of course) handsome Joey Graziadei making his highly-anticipated return to our television screens as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor tonight (January 22), the Pennsylvania native is more popular than ever before. According to the promotional content for The Bachelor season 28, “JoeyMania” is at an all time high!

Given his recent rise to fame — making appearances on Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Mark, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and more — fans of The Bachelor franchise were left with quite a few queries surrounding Joey Graziadei himself, asking about his job, his hometown, his height, and more. More importantly, those who watched this tennis professional fight for the heart of Charity Lawson on season 20 of The Bachelorette have just one burning question: Is he still friends with any of his The Bachelorette co-stars?

While social media gives fans of The Bachelor franchise just a glimpse into the busy life of the 28-year-old, keep scrolling to find out what we know about Joey’s relationship with his The Bachelorette co-stars in the year 2024.

It is safe to say that Joey is still friends with his The Bachelorette co-stars, taking a trip to New York City with Tanner Courtad, John Buresh, Sean McLaughlin, and Dotun Olubeko in September, as well as attending the US Open with Tanner Courtad, John Buresh, and Sean McLaughlin — as well as Jason Tartick from Bachelor Nation — that same month.

Most recently, Joey hosted a tennis themed party at T-Squared Social over the weekend to celebrate the start of season 28 of The Bachelor, and it appears that John Buresh, Sean McLaughlin, Dotun Olubeko, and even Charity Lawson herself were in attendance.

After sharing some photos from the shindig, these individuals — plus a few more Bachelor Nation members — took to the comment section of Joey’s Instagram post to express their support:

“John Buresh: “They grow up so fast 😢. Excited for you brother 🙌🏼” Sean McLaughlin: “Pumped for you 🫶” Charity Lawson: “We are so excited for you! So deserving ❤️” Jason Tartick: So pumped and proud my man! Aaron Bryant: “Stud”

Because of this, it is safe to say that Joey and his co-stars are still the best of friends after The Bachelorette season 20 came to a close, ultimately warming the hearts of fans of The Bachelor franchise all across America.

To watch a whopping 32 women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!