‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei’s final 15 women, ranked from ‘will you marry me?’ to ‘no thanks’

After just three episodes of The Bachelor season 28, the hunky Joey Graziadei is already down to his final 15 hopefuls, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: Who will steal his heart in the end?

While there is no way to know for sure, we broke down Joey’s final 15, determining who is the most likely to marry Joey, as well as the least likely to marry Joey. Based on the contestant’s connection with Joey, the contestant’s screen time, and more, keep scrolling to see our ranking…

#1 — Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Hello? How can you not see the chemistry between Joey and Daisy?

After a one-on-one date that was nothing short of spectacular, it is clear that sparks are flying between Joey and Daisy, with fans of The Bachelor franchise arguing via X — formerly known as Twitter — that the season can be called off already.

“The way Joey is looking at Daisy?? Wrap it up, get Neil Lane, he’s ready #TheBachelor” “We all agree that Daisy is a wonderful perfect angel right?? #TheBachelor” “This looks and sounds like a genuine connection! Easily my favorite this season, Daisy is someone easy to root for 😊 #TheBachelor #Bachelor”

Someone call Neil Lane, because it looks like the Pennsylvania native is ready to propose!

#2 — Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Time and time again, Joey has said that there is something special about Lexi that catches his eye, in addition to having great conversations and chemistry with one another whenever they are together. Based on the previews for episodes 4 and 5, it looks like Lexi gets the next one-on-one date, which will take place in the tiny and gorgeous Mediterranean nation of Malta. While it is impossible to know whether or not this date is smooth sailing for the duo, we can only infer that Joey and Lexi’s connection advances further and further, ultimately solidifying her spot as one of the frontrunners of the season.

#3 — Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Serving as the only other individual who has embarked on a one-on-one date with The Bachelor himself, Jenn proved that she and Joey have something special. In fact, the 28-year-old shared his true thoughts on Jenn with the camera, prior to offering her a rose on their one-on-one date.

“I feel great about where I’m at with Jenn. She showed me more of herself tonight and that is everything that I’ve been asking for. I want someone who can have fun, open up to me, and I feel like I could see her as my partner in the future, so I’m excited to see what’s coming.”

Admitting that he never wants to stop kissing her, it looks like the future between Joey and Jenn is bright!

#4 — Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Receiving the coveted First Impression Rose, Lea has unfortunately faded into the background — failing to receive a date during episode 2 of the beloved competition series — but we have a feeling that a magical one-on-one date is right around the corner. Stemming from Hawaii (just like The Bachelor himself), Joey and Lea have a lot in common, with the tennis professional admiring her character after her actions on night one. It looks like she and Joey could be a perfect match after all, but only time will tell…

#5 — Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Stemming from Hawaii like Lea, Rachel has a calming presence that has seemed to stick out to Joey, notably earning her extra time on the wedding group date in episode 2. While she has failed to receive as much screen time as some of her fellow contestants, the trailer for The Bachelor season 28 has teased that Rachel gets a one-on-one date (or two) sometime throughout the remainder of the season, leading us to assume that her connection with Joey will continue to advance.

#6 — Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Praising Kelsey’s physical appearance over and over again — constantly sharing in confessionals that she is drop dead gorgeous — Joey and Kelsey seem to be slowly connecting on a deeper level, something that we can see growing into something more as the season progresses. While their relationship has been a bit of a slow burn, it is safe to say that this flame will ignite sometime soon.

#7 — Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico

While she has not had much screen time, Joey seems to be intrigued by the one and only Katelyn DeBacker nonetheless, giving her the group date rose in episode 3 after having a conversation about growing up in a family of strong, independent women. While it looks like there is definitely some sparks flying between Joey and Katelyn, it is still unclear where the pair goes from here — with little to no spoilers in the trailer for season 28 — ultimately causing her to fall in the center of our list.

#8 — Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia

Much like Katelyn, Edwina has not had nearly as much screen time as her fellow contestants, however, there seems to be some flirtatiousness between her and Joey nonetheless. Earning some extra time after the “Capture the Heart” group date, Joey and Edwina connected on their mini one-on-one date, but do they have enough in common to see a future with one another beyond the hit competition show? We will just have to wait and see…

#9 — Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri

Making a splash on night one and seemingly fading into the background, Autumn is seriously as cute as can be, but with little to no conversations between Joey and Autumn being shown on our television screens, could their connection be enough to get engaged? Unless Autumn gets more screen time in the forthcoming weeks — where fans of The Bachelor franchise can see her relationship with Joey start to blossom — it is safe to say that she and Joey will not end up together at the end of season 28 of The Bachelor, but who knows what the future holds?

#10 — Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Similarly, Allison made quite the impression on The Bachelor himself during night one of the beloved competition series — entering the Bachelor Mansion alongside her sister, Lauren — however, she has slowly slithered out of the spotlight. Much like Autumn, if she does not get any more screen time or one-on-one time with Joey soon, it is safe to say that she will not be getting a Neil Lane sparkler from the Pennsylvania native.

#11 — Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California

Joey has said time and time again that Kelsey is absolutely stunning, however, it is hard for fans of The Bachelor franchise to determine a time in which the two actually had a conversation. As always, it is unclear what the future has in store for Joey and Kelsey, however, based on little to no information about their connection, she secured the number 11 spot on our list.

#12 — Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California

It is clear that Joey despises one thing and one thing only: drama. Because of this, Jess, Maria, Sydney, and Madina have secured the bottom four spots on our list, with Joey being the most likely to propose to Jess in the end (out of these four individuals only).

While Joey and Jess seem to have great conversations and chemistry, Jess has rubbed women in the house the wrong way after sharing a smooch with The Bachelor himself, with Joey admitting in an interview that he sensed the tension on night one. While sparks might be flying between the pair, it is safe to say that Jess is not his forever person, simply due to the drama that she has caused within the Bachelor Mansion.

#13 — Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Speaking of drama, Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon seem to have the biggest feud of all this season, with a trailer for episode 4 teasing that the pair will embark on a two-on-one date. Typically, one woman is sent home on a two-on-one date and one sees another day. Because he seemingly has a stronger connection with Maria, it is likely that Joey will save her over Sydney, however, it is still unlikely that they are a perfect match once and for all.

#14 — Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island

As mentioned, Joey will likely send one woman home on the two-on-one date. Because he seemingly has a stronger connection with Maria, we can only assume that Sydney will be leaving in episode 4, but will she return to Bachelor Nation for Bachelor in Paradise season 10? Only time will tell…

#15 — Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina

While she is seemingly not as involved in the drama as Maria and Sydney — despite her insecurities about her age being the root of everything — Madina has failed to have much screen time beyond her addressing what has been going on within the Bachelor Mansion. Because we have seen little to no conversations between Joey and Madina, it is safe to say that she will not be getting engaged to The Bachelor himself.

While everything is mere speculation, will our predictions be correct? To find out for yourself who will steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei in the end of The Bachelor season 28, catch brand new episodes of beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

