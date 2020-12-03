John Barrowman Teases Sexual Tension With The Time Lord In Doctor Who Special

Doctor Who fans lost it when John Barrowman returned as Captain Jack Harkness for the first time in nearly a decade in an episode of season 12 earlier this year. The only downside is that he didn’t share any scenes with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor. This holiday season, though, that’ll be rectified, as Jack is back again for the New Year’s special, “Revolution of the Daleks.”

Following on from the season 12 finale, this outing will see the Time Lord locked away in space prison, meaning Jack will have to pick up the slack back on Earth, with the help of companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh), when the Daleks appear on the scene again. Having said that, Barrowman promised while speaking to Entertainment Weekly that yes, he’ll meet up with the Doctor and get to step back inside the TARDIS.

“Jack will meet Thirteen,” says Barrowman. “I can’t tell you how, but he will. He will also be on the TARDIS, Thirteen’s TARDIS. Can’t tell you how he gets there, but he will be there. It’s going to be epic. It’s like going back and paying homage to the Jack and the Doctor stuff of the past, but bringing it in to the present. It’s just an epic episode. In nutshell, it’s f—ing epic.”

And how will things go down when Jack finally comes face to face with the first female Doctor? Well, the immortal Time Agent was always flirting with Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s incarnations and Barrowman has teased that we can expect that again with Thirteen in the special, though he was careful not to go into specifics.

“It would be out of line if I were to discuss Jack’s exploits with anybody without his permission,” Barrowman added. “Let’s just say, Jack is Jack and Chris Chibnall (Doctor Who showrunner) knows Jack really well. So, yes, there will be some flirtation. The two hearts of the Doctor will be beating, I hope.”

Jack last appeared in episode 12×05 “Fugitive of the Judoon,” teleporting the companions to his spaceship in an attempt to get hold of the Doctor. She had her hands full at the time, though, encountering a mystery version of herself from her past. Still, he passed on a warning to beware of the Lone Cyberman, which foreshadowed the season finale. It’s unknown how Jack crosses paths with the “fam” again, but it appears to be just in time to stop the Daleks’ latest scheme.

Don’t miss Doctor Who “Revolution of the Daleks” this New Year’s Day.