Fans of the hit DC television series Peacemaker have creator, writer, and regular director James Gunn to thank for giving the hero a show of his own, especially when John Cena didn’t expect to reprise the role after filming last year’s The Suicide Squad.

While speaking on Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast, the wrestler-turned-actor admitted that he didn’t think he’d be reprising his role in a television series, believing both his arc and Peacemaker’s run in general would be wrapped up after The Suicide Squad was released in theaters and on HBO Max.

“We saw a little bit of debut of a man who will keep peace at any cost in The Suicide Squad, and I guess James Gunn thought there was a story to be told around that ethos and around that character. I thought The Suicide Squad would be the last time we saw Peacemaker, but here he is in Peacemaker the series.”

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

The series, which is based on the comic book character of the same name, has been received positively by fans and critics alike. The only downside is that there’s only one episode left to go, but fans have their fingers crossed that a second season will be confirmed sooner rather than later.

As well as Cena, Peacemaker stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick, and is available to stream on HBO Max.