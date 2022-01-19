John Mayer designs charity sweatshirt in tribute to Bob Saget

Bob Saget‘s legacy will forever be known as kindness. The compassion and love in his heart have been the topic of discussion in recent days. From his Fuller House cast turned family to his brothers and sisters in comedy, Saget made lasting connections with those around him.

John Mayer and Jeff Ross recently drove Saget’s car home from the airport where he’d left it and shared stories and memories of their time with Saget.

Saget’s fans and friends have been speaking about his kindness and the compassion he shared with everyone. Those who loved him have shared the sweetest sentiment of all in the days after his passing. Saget never went a day, or in some cases — a single second, go by without telling those close to him that they were loved.

To honor Saget and the causes close to his heart, Mayer worked with two artists to design a hoodie, with proceeds going to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget’s sister Gay passed away from Scleroderma in 1996, and the cause has been near and dear to his heart.

Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure also shared the design made by Mayer on her Instagram with the following sweet note.

“In honor of @bobsaget , another beautiful sweatshirt has been made benefiting Scleroderma Research Foundation. Love you @adam.Saget @johnmayer for creating this one! 100% of proceeds go to @srfcure. Shop at Represent.com/srf”

The Scleroderma Research Foundation also shared the hoodie design on their social media, and if you go to their website, you can find out more information on Saget’s work with them and how he helped push their mission forward.