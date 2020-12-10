Johnny Depp Has Reportedly Lost Out On Another Role Now

Throughout Johnny Depp‘s bitter split from ex-wife Amber Heard and the subsequent legal battles that followed, fans have always vociferously supported the actor, and their unwavering loyalty has only intensified since he was dumped from Fantastic Beasts 3. Hardly a day goes by when the former Pirates of the Caribbean star isn’t trending for one reason or another, but an incendiary new article has now painted him in an entirely different light.

As well as offering up a series of revelations that include some expletive-ridden tirades about Heard and the fact that he picked up a massive $16 million payday for shooting one scene as Grindelwald on the Wizarding World prequel, the report provides details on yet another high profile gig that the 57 year-old now looks set to miss out on.

Depp was attached to star as Harry Houdini in a prestige TV drama to be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, one of the few major names in Hollywood to have defended him publicly. However, the three-time Academy Award nominee is no longer involved, which strikes a further hammer blow to his prospects of a career resurgence.

Hollywood has been looking to get a lavish spin on Houdini’s life onto the screen for well over a decade at this point, with Robert Downey Jr. once circling a movie based on biography The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America’s First Superhero, which had 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg primed to direct.

Johnny Depp‘s been eyeing the role since 2013 when he was set to team up with Galaxy Quest‘s Dean Parisot on a feature-length take on the material, but the project has now headed to the small screen and appears to have jettisoned the leading man.